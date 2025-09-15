Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Ten Conference & Abbott Tackle U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition

Abbott and the Big Ten Conference are kicking off their second “We Give Blood Drive,” uniting college football rivals to tackle the nation’s severe blood shortage.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

Every two seconds in the U.S., someone needs blood. One donation can save up to three lives. This includes 1 in 83 moms after childbirth, as well as cancer patients, accident victims, and people living with diseases such as sickle cell. And yet donations from people 19-24 have fallen nearly a third in recent years.

Global healthcare company Abbott and the Big Ten Conference are back this fall with the “We Give Blood” drive – a competition among the 18 member universities to help alleviate one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation.

Alumni, students, and fans can donate blood anywhere in the U.S. through Dec. 5 to help their school win $1 million from Abbott to advance student or community health. In the inaugural competition last year, the University of Nebraska won with nearly 4,000 donations.

Visit BigTen.Org/Abbott to find a blood donation center near you. You can also text "DONATE" to 222688 (ABBOTT) to submit your donation and claim your free t-shirt.

