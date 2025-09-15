Big Ten Conference & Abbott Tackle U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

Every two seconds in the U.S., someone needs blood. One donation can save up to three lives. This includes 1 in 83 moms after childbirth, as well as cancer patients, accident victims, and people living with diseases such as sickle cell. And yet donations from people 19-24 have fallen nearly a third in recent years.

Global healthcare company Abbott and the Big Ten Conference are back this fall with the “We Give Blood” drive – a competition among the 18 member universities to help alleviate one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation.

Alumni, students, and fans can donate blood anywhere in the U.S. through Dec. 5 to help their school win $1 million from Abbott to advance student or community health. In the inaugural competition last year, the University of Nebraska won with nearly 4,000 donations.

Visit BigTen.Org/Abbott to find a blood donation center near you. You can also text "DONATE" to 222688 (ABBOTT) to submit your donation and claim your free t-shirt.