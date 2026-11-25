Black Friday is almost here, and if you're looking to score big on beauty, skincare, and gifts, we've got you covered! Celebrity beauty and lifestyle expert Mickey Williams is sharing some of her favorite finds with incredible holiday savings, including deals up to 75% off!

Mad Hippie Wrinkle Relaxing Eye Treatment [madhippie.com]

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: $34.99

30% off sitewide @ madhippie.com [madhippie.com]

SHOP: @madhippie.com [madhippie.com]

AESTURA

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Up to 30% off Amazon

SHOP UNTIL 11/30

Luseta Beauty [lusetabeauty.com]

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: 30%-50% off sitewide with code BFGLOW26

SHOP: @lusetabeauty.com [lusetabeauty.com] until 12/1

Laifen Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush [laifentech.com]

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: 30% off @ $91 (Reg. $129.99)

SHOP: Until 11/30 @laifentech.com [laifentech.com] and Amazon

Laura Geller [laurageller.com]

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Up to 75% Off Sitewide + Extra 15% Off w/ code BF15

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