Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Black Friday Deals from Josh McBride

From beauty deals to things for the home!
Josh McBride's Black Friday Deals | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and you know there are going to be some great deals out there. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to share some great deals he’s already scouted!

1. Luseta Beauty- LusetaBeauty.com, use code: BLACKOUT30 for 30% off

2. Hulula Home- Hulalahome.com, use code: HLLTV25 for 25% off

3. Breescape Comforter- Breescape.com, 30% off sitewide

4. Exoceuticals- Exoceuticals.com, 30 % off sitewide + 10% off using code: EXTRA10

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com