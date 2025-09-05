Blue Star Welcome Week Unites Communities to Support Military Families

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

Blue Star Welcome Week is a nationwide call to action to help military families feel a stronger sense of belonging in the communities where they live.

Through local events and everyday small acts of kindness, Blue Star Families encourages Americans to do their part — turning symbolic appreciation into real-world impact.

For more information, visit WelcomeWeek.BlueStarFam.org.