Blue Star Welcome Week Unites Communities to Support Military Families

Blue Star Welcome Week is a nationwide call to action to help military families feel a stronger sense of belonging in the communities where they live. Through local events and everyday small acts of kindness, Blue Star Families encourages Americans to do their part — turning symbolic appreciation into real-world impact.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Blue Star Families

For more information, visit WelcomeWeek.BlueStarFam.org.

