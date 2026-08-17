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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Board & Brush Safety Harbor

Pick your own project and sip while you do it!
Board & Brush | Morning Blend
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Looking for a creative way to spend time with friends, family, or coworkers? Board & Brush Safety Harbor offers hands-on DIY workshops where guests can create beautiful, functional pieces for their homes—even if they don’t consider themselves crafty or artistic. With more than 1,000 project options to choose from, guests can select a piece that fits their personal style and customize it with their choice of colors, stains, and stencils.

Each project is prepped in advance, and instructors guide guests step-by-step through the three-hour experience, from sanding and staining to painting and hardware attachment. Beyond the finished project, Board & Brush is about the experience of creating something together. The studio also hosts private events for birthdays, bridal celebrations, corporate groups, team-building activities, holiday parties, and gatherings of all kinds. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, and beverages are available for purchase.

You can find more information at boardandbrush.com/safetyharbor.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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