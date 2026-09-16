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Bobby Flay's Triple Threat is Back!

We talk to three chefs from Bobby's hot new show.
Bobby's Triple Threat | Morning Blend
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Culinary icon Bobby Flay is showcasing the next generation of food superstars as Bobby’s Triple Threat is back for a fifth season on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max. As host of Bobby’s Triple Threat, Bobby handpicked a trio of top of culinary Titans to represent him – Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson and Ayesha Nurdjaja – and they must face highly skilled competitors who have the chance to win $25,000.

In each episode, one world-class chef tries to make it past all three of Bobby’s Titans to take home the $25,000 prize. In the first two rounds, Bobby picks the ingredients the chefs must use and the visiting chef selects which Titan to face. In round three, the challenger chooses the ingredients and faces the last Titan left. If the competitor can outcook the Titans and earn more points, they take home bragging rights and the cash prize.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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