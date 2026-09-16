Bobby Flay's Triple Threat is Back!

Culinary icon Bobby Flay is showcasing the next generation of food superstars as Bobby’s Triple Threat is back for a fifth season on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max. As host of Bobby’s Triple Threat, Bobby handpicked a trio of top of culinary Titans to represent him – Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson and Ayesha Nurdjaja – and they must face highly skilled competitors who have the chance to win $25,000.

In each episode, one world-class chef tries to make it past all three of Bobby’s Titans to take home the $25,000 prize. In the first two rounds, Bobby picks the ingredients the chefs must use and the visiting chef selects which Titan to face. In round three, the challenger chooses the ingredients and faces the last Titan left. If the competitor can outcook the Titans and earn more points, they take home bragging rights and the cash prize.