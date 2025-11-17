Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boohoff Law

Partnering with Harvest of Happiness
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Boohoff Law

Teamwork that delivers results: At Boohoff Law, teamwork is central to everything we do. Each case is handled by a dedicated team because we believe collaboration leads to the best outcomes for our clients. We approach every case with shared experience, compassion, and commitment.

Boohoff Law honors and supports our military community: Giving back to those who serve is deeply important. Partnering with Harvest of Happiness and MacDill Air Force Base to provide Thanksgiving meals for veterans and their families is one way we can show our gratitude and continue to support our local heroes.

Address: 829 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Website: boohofflaw.com Facebook/Instagram/: Boohoff Law 877-999-9999 We are available 24/7/365

