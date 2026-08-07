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Booking a European Family Vacation

Check out these last minute trip ideas to Europe.
Broadry | Morning Blend
Posted

If you think you've missed your chance to book a European family vacation this summer—think again. From the United Kingdom and Greece to Portugal, France and beyond, Europe is still within reach, even for families who haven't finalized their travel plans. According to JayWay Travel, demand for last-minute European vacations remains strong—and many families are successfully booking just weeks before departure.

With expert planning and a little flexibility, there's still time to make an unforgettable European family vacation happen. For more information, visit jaywaytravel.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jay Way Travel

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