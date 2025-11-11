Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boston Scientific Survey Finds Chronic Pain Takes a Toll on Mental Health

Interventional pain specialist Dr. Sara Nashi discusses the mental health impacts of chronic lower back pain and shares treatment options to help those living with it.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Boston Scientific

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults are living with chronic pain. A recent survey commissioned by Boston Scientific revealed that 72% of participants indicated that living with chronic lower back pain impacts their mental health.

Dr. Sara Nashi, an interventional pain medicine specialist, joins us to help raise awareness of chronic back pain and its impact on mental health, as well as treatment options.

Visit pain.com to learn more about chronic pain.

