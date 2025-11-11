Boston Scientific Survey Finds Chronic Pain Takes a Toll on Mental Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Boston Scientific

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults are living with chronic pain. A recent survey commissioned by Boston Scientific revealed that 72% of participants indicated that living with chronic lower back pain impacts their mental health.

Dr. Sara Nashi, an interventional pain medicine specialist, joins us to help raise awareness of chronic back pain and its impact on mental health, as well as treatment options.

