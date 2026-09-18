Breaking Down the Bulls with Jim Lighthall

USF Bulls are undefeated in their first two games. They're building momentum for the new season. Jim Lighthall shares some insight on what to expect next from the team.
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USF Bulls are undefeated in their first two games. They're building momentum for the new season. Jim Lighthall shares some insight on what to expect next from the team.
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