Brooke Young Shares Fall Style, Beauty & Self-Care Essentials for Comfort and Confidence

To help us look and feel our best this fall, lifestyle expert Brooke Young joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her top style, beauty, and self-care essentials.

Are you wearing the right size bra? Get a free bra fitting and support the fight against breast cancer. Seen on today’s segment: Back Appeal Underwire , Simply Done T-Shirt Bra , Inside Job Wire Free , and Red Carpet Strapless Bra . This fall, Wacoal hosts 400+ Fit for the Cure® events. For every bra fitting & purchase, $5 is donated to Susan G. Komen. The program has raised $6M and fit 1M women. Join a 15-min professional fitting to boost comfort and confidence with personalized bra picks from everyday T-shirts to strapless, wire-free, and smoothing styles. There are Tampa FFTC events happening locally between now and October 17th at various Dillard’s locations. Go to FitForTheCure.com for additional details and find an event nearest you. You can book an appointment online and walk-ins are always welcome!

With cooler weather this fall, our skin deserves extra love. Bliss is a cruelty-free, planet-friendly skincare brand that creates clean and innovative products that are dermatologist-tested to deliver glowing results. Visit BlissWorld.com to learn more.

Embrace a fall self-care ritual that nourishes both your body and mind! Wholesome Hippy’s Calm Creams have a unique blend of magnesium and vitamin D3 that provides natural relief from stress, anxiety, and everyday discomfort. Enhanced with shea butter, arnica and turmeric extracts, it provides deep hydration while promoting overall skin health. Wholesome Hippy's Calm Cream is proudly made in Georgia using fair trade-sourced ingredients. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and has no harmful additives like mineral oils, parabens, sulfates - so you can trust that you're treating your skin right. Wholesome Hippy Calm Creams comes in lavender, peppermint, chamomile and unscented. For relief from tired/achy muscles, restless legs, or poor sleep, check their Pain & Super Sleepy Time blends. Start your wellness journey today and shop online at WholesomeHippy.com.