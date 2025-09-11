Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brunch for a Brighter Future: Support Voices for Children's Mission of Helping Kids in Need

There are only a few tickets left for Voices for Children of Tampa Bay’s annual fundraiser, Brunch for a Brighter Future, happening Sunday, September 28.
The event supports the organization’s mission of providing critical resources, advocacy, and enrichment for abused, neglected, and abandoned children in the community.

Voices for Children assists through programs such as the Children’s Needs Program, Courthouse Facility Dog Program, Saunders Necessities Closet, Braces Program, Diaper Program, and Legal Needs Program.

One of the program’s most recognizable ambassadors is Lorne, the Courthouse Facility Dog, who brings comfort and emotional support to children navigating the legal system.

The Brunch for a Brighter Future is happening Sunday, September 28 from 11am - 2pm at the Tampa Garden Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VFCTampaBay.org/Brunch.

