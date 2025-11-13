Buccaneers Players Mentor Local Student Athletes on Leadership & Life Skills

With a strong 6-3 record and sitting atop the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are proving their dedication off the field as well as on it. Several players from the Bucs Advisory Board are participating in a fall Player-Student Mentoring Program, teaming up with local student athletes to share lessons that go beyond the game.

The initiative includes three sessions this season, covering topics such as time management and leadership.

This week, the group wrapped its session focused on mastering time management, an essential skill for balancing academics, athletics, and personal responsibilities.

Earlier in the season, they hosted a leadership workshop — with our own Roxanne Wilder there — where players discussed how to inspire others, make ethical decisions, and lead by example.

These mentorship events connect professional athletes with young leaders in the community, offering guidance, motivation, and the kind of real-world wisdom that future student athletes can carry forward well beyond their school years.

For more information, visit Buccaneers.com/Community/Player-Programs.