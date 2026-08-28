Bucs Talk with Former Buccaneer Ian Beckles

Ian Beckles is back in our studio to talk preseason Buccaneer football and to give his take on the upcoming season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday at 7:30 in Jacksonville.
Ian Beckles is back in our studio to talk preseason Buccaneer football and to give his take on the upcoming season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday at 7:30 in Jacksonville.
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