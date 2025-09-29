Buddy Brew Celebrates National Coffee Day with Free Brews & Fall Menu Favorites

Today, September 29, is National Coffee Day, and Tampa Bay’s beloved Buddy Brew Coffee is marking the occasion by treating customers to a free cup of freshly brewed coffee at all seven of its café locations.

Owners Dave and Susan Ward say it’s their way of giving back to the loyal coffee community that keeps Buddy Brew’s mission — Brew Good, Do Good — alive year-round.

Alongside the free coffee giveaway, Buddy Brew is rolling out a lineup of five seasonal drink specials perfect for fall: the Spiced Pumpkin Latte, Spiced Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Cinnamon Roll Latte, Salted Maple Flat White, and Cole’s Chai Cider.

The café is also debuting new chef-inspired toasts featuring bold flavors and vibrant toppings. Guests can choose from Berries & Balsamic, Pistachio Chili Fig, Tuscan Tomato, Peaches & Walnut, and a Mediterranean Avocado Toast — all crafted on whipped feta, ricotta, or fresh avocado bases.

For locations, menus, and more, visit BuddyBrew.com or follow @buddybrewcoffee on Instagram.