Building Planters for Gardening

Children love building things especially with building blocks! A great way to incorporate learning and engineering skills is through gardening and plants. Using building blocks, children can create any type of container or structure they wish using their imagination - these containers can then hold plants like succulents.

By planting and caring for plants using fun, safe and creative toys, children can gain and understanding and an appreciation for plants and the environment. You can check out more information at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu.

