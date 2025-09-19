Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Candace Corey Shares Fall Skincare, Wellness & Confidence Tips

Beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey shares her seasonal Fab Forecast with skincare, wellness, and body confidence tips to help you look and feel your best.
Candace Corey | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Candace Corey

Beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey shares her seasonal Fab Forecast with skincare, wellness, and body confidence tips to help you look and feel your best.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • Oscillococcinum by Boiron — available at Target & BoironUSA.com
  • Sono Bello — SonoBello.com
  • Perfect One Japanese Skincare Trio — $89.95 at Amazon

For more tips and giveaways, visit CandaceCorey.com or follow her on Instagram @CandaceCoreyMA.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com