‘Canyon Spirit’ Offers Luxury Rail Adventure Through America’s Southwest

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Canyon Spirit

In celebration of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, travelers can embark on a journey steeped in history, scenery, and indulgence aboard Canyon Spirit, a luxurious train experience through the American Southwest.

Travel and lifestyle expert Kelly Rizzo showcases this elevated daytime rail voyage, designed so guests never miss a single moment of the breathtaking landscapes.

The journey features panoramic glass-dome coaches, giving passengers unobstructed views of rugged canyons, sweeping desert vistas, and remote natural wonders accessible only by rail. As the train glides between Salt Lake City and Denver, guests enjoy overnight stays in Moab and Glenwood Springs, pairing luxury travel with immersive local experiences.

Onboard, attentive hosts provide rich historic storytelling, deepening each traveler’s appreciation of the region. Regional flavors shine with gourmet dining menus crafted from locally sourced ingredients, making the culinary journey as unforgettable as the scenery.

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit CanyonSpirit.com.