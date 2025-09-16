CareerSource Tampa Bay Marks Workforce Development Month with September Job Fairs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CareerSource Tampa Bay

The mission of CareerSource Tampa Bay is to expand career opportunities for individuals and enable the success of all workers through workforce solutions that meet the needs of our community.

CEO Keidrian Kunkel joins us, discussing what have been her biggest takeaways since stepping into this role in January 2025.

September is Workforce Development Month, and CareerSource Tampa Bay is marking the occasion with major hiring events, including:

Second Chance Job Fair with Abe Brown Ministries – Tuesday, September 16 from 10am - 1pm at CareerSource Tampa Bay, 9215 N. Florida Avenue in Tampa.

Fall Job Fair – Thursday, September 25 from 10am - 1pm at the EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th St. North in Clearwater.

With seven career centers across the two counties, CareerSource Tampa Bay offers access to job listings, career counseling, training programs, and employer connections year-round.

For event details and resources, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.