Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CareerSource Tampa Bay Marks Workforce Development Month with September Job Fairs

CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO Keidrian Kunkel shares workforce insights, youth program success, and information on September job fairs.
CareerSource Tampa Bay | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CareerSource Tampa Bay

The mission of CareerSource Tampa Bay is to expand career opportunities for individuals and enable the success of all workers through workforce solutions that meet the needs of our community.

CEO Keidrian Kunkel joins us, discussing what have been her biggest takeaways since stepping into this role in January 2025.

September is Workforce Development Month, and CareerSource Tampa Bay is marking the occasion with major hiring events, including:

  • Second Chance Job Fair with Abe Brown Ministries – Tuesday, September 16 from 10am - 1pm at CareerSource Tampa Bay, 9215 N. Florida Avenue in Tampa.
  • Fall Job Fair – Thursday, September 25 from 10am - 1pm at the EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58th St. North in Clearwater.

With seven career centers across the two counties, CareerSource Tampa Bay offers access to job listings, career counseling, training programs, and employer connections year-round.

For event details and resources, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com