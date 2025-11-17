Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CarePlus Health Plans - Medicare Enrollment 2026

Open enrollment is now
Explore CarePlus for Your Medicare Annual Enrollment | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans has provided Medicare Advantage plans to Floridians for more than 25 years.

This is an important time of year — Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period — when people can review their coverage and make changes, such as switching plans or enrolling in a Medicare Advantage Plan. Reviewing options yearly is important as health needs and plan details may change. At CarePlus, our mission is to help make those decisions easier for Floridians who want peace of mind when exploring their healthcare coverage.

For more information on all your CarePlus options visit: ExploreCarePlus.com

