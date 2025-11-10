CareSource Military & Veterans Supporting Families with Harvest of Happiness & TRICARE Prime Demo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CareSource Military & Veterans

We're talking with CareSource Military & Veterans about the upcoming Harvest of Happiness event and their TRICARE Prime® Demo program.

Harvest of Happiness is happening on November 19 at MacDill Air Force Base, where Thanksgiving meals will be distributed to more than 1,200 military members and their families.

President Holly Joers says they know that for military families, especially during the holidays, the little things can feel like big things — a warm meal, a helping hand, a moment of connection. Partnering with Harvest to Happiness lets them show up in those quiet, meaningful ways.

That same spirit is behind the company's work with the TRICARE Prime® Demo in Tampa. Families deserve care that sees the full picture, not just the paperwork. Whether it’s a community event or coordinating health care, they want military families to feel supported, seen, and less alone.

Eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in Tampa and Atlanta — including active-duty families, retirees, and survivors — can now enroll in the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ during Open Season (now through December 9).



Coverage begins January 1, 2026

No referral needed for in-network care

Enrollment fees waived for the first year for retirees and survivors

For more information, visit CareSourceMilitary.com, call 1-833-230-2099, or follow @CareSourceMilitary on Facebook and Instagram