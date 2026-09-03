Caring for the Caregivers: The Health Benefits Millions of Grandparents Are Missing

This Grandparents Day – September 13 – is a moment to celebrate everything grandparents do for their families. Nearly 8 million children in the U.S. are being raised in homes headed by grandparents or other relatives, and those caregivers give so much of their time and energy that their own health often ends up last on the list.

Here’s the part many families don’t know: grandparents who have both Medicare and Medicaid may qualify – at no additional cost – for a Dual Special Needs plan, or D-SNP, that coordinates their care and keeps both coverages in place. Nearly half of the people eligible for these plans aren’t enrolled, often because they don’t realize the plans exist or how much they can cover: help paying for groceries, home utilities and over-the-counter items, plus dental, vision and hearing care and rides to the doctor.

For more information, visit CelebrateGrandparents.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: United Healthcare

