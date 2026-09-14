CATSTRAVAGANZA® is coming to St. Petersburg! Join Loving Cats Worldwide and international cat judge Steven Meserve at the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum, September 19–20, for an unforgettable weekend celebrating cats. Meet incredible pedigree and household pet cats, watch international-style judging up close, discover fascinating breeds, shop with cat-focused vendors and support rescue. Your own cat can even enter the competition — no previous show experience required! Tickets can be used Saturday, Sunday OR BOTH DAYS, and children under 5 are free.

Save 10% on tickets with code LOVECAT10. Can’t attend in person? CATSTRAVAGANZA® St. Petersburg — and events across the U.S. and around the world — will be livestreamed through Steven Meserve+ | Cat Lovers on Skool. Visit lovingcatsworldwide.com for event information or skool.com/stevenmeserve/about to watch online.