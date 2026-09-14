Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

CATSTRAVAGANZA® is coming to St. Petersburg!

Attention cat lovers!
Catstravaganza | Morning Blend
Posted

CATSTRAVAGANZA® is coming to St. Petersburg! Join Loving Cats Worldwide and international cat judge Steven Meserve at the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum, September 19–20, for an unforgettable weekend celebrating cats. Meet incredible pedigree and household pet cats, watch international-style judging up close, discover fascinating breeds, shop with cat-focused vendors and support rescue. Your own cat can even enter the competition — no previous show experience required! Tickets can be used Saturday, Sunday OR BOTH DAYS, and children under 5 are free.

Save 10% on tickets with code LOVECAT10. Can’t attend in person? CATSTRAVAGANZA® St. Petersburg — and events across the U.S. and around the world — will be livestreamed through Steven Meserve+ | Cat Lovers on Skool. Visit lovingcatsworldwide.com for event information or skool.com/stevenmeserve/about to watch online.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com