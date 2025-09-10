Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate National Lobster Day With the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Celebrate National Lobster Day with the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa!
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa | Morning Blend
Posted

You don’t have to be from the Northeast to enjoy National Lobster Day — Tampa Bay food lovers can celebrate in style at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, September 25th.

From Council Oak Steaks & Seafood to The Rez Grill and Fresh Harvest Buffet, lobster will be on the menu across multiple dining outlets at the property.

In fact, lobster lovers can indulge all year, thanks to Fresh Harvest Buffet’s twice-weekly lobster specials — available Wednesdays and now Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., where guests can add three steamed lobster tails (5–6 ounces each) for just $20.

For menus and reservations, visit Casino.HardRock.com/Tampa.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com