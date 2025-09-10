Celebrate National Lobster Day with the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa!

You don’t have to be from the Northeast to enjoy National Lobster Day — Tampa Bay food lovers can celebrate in style at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, September 25th.

From Council Oak Steaks & Seafood to The Rez Grill and Fresh Harvest Buffet, lobster will be on the menu across multiple dining outlets at the property.

In fact, lobster lovers can indulge all year, thanks to Fresh Harvest Buffet’s twice-weekly lobster specials — available Wednesdays and now Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., where guests can add three steamed lobster tails (5–6 ounces each) for just $20.

For menus and reservations, visit Casino.HardRock.com/Tampa.