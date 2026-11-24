The holiday season is getting a little sweeter at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, where the culinary team is serving up seasonal flavors at Lottie, the resort’s French patisserie in downtown St. Petersburg.
Celebrate the Season with Sweet Treats from The Vinoy
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