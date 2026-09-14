Celebrate Your Grandparents with a Vacation

Yesterday was National Grandparent’s Day. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom says this holiday has inspired her to share some great multi generational vacations.

As summer winds down, you say it is not too late for a beach vacation.

Www.beaches.com [beaches.com]

You recently traveled with a guided vacations company, Trafalgar. What did you enjoy about this experience?

Www.trafalgar.com [trafalgar.com]

What makes an expedition cruise so great for a multi generational trip?

Www.expedition.com [expedition.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Travel Mom

