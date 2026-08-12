Celebrating 10 Years with a Massage

The Massage Studio Difference Massage Studio was founded in 2007 with a vision to provide affordable, convenient and luxurious massage therapy, personalized for every guest. We believe the difference is in the details, with complimentary aromatherapy, hot towels, face and scalp massage and pain-relieving products. They invest in premium products, luxurious linens and extra-plush heated massage tables to create an elevated experience for every guest. Their highly skilled massage therapists personalize each massage around the guest’s individual wellness needs.

They're Celebrating 10 Years in St. Pete with 50 Free Massages! Every celebration deserves a little relaxation and this is our chance to show you our appreciation. From August 10th through the 19th we'll select 5 winners a day, every day for 10 days, giving away a total of 50 massages. Enter to win at MassageStudioSpa.com/10years.

You can contact them to book your next appointment by calling 813-879-3700 for their Tampa location of 727-823-3700 for their St. Pete location. Their website is MassageStudioSpa.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Massage Studio

