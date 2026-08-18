Celebrating 30 Years with Central Park Performing Arts Center

Central Park Performing Arts Center (CPPAC) is opening a big new chapter: season tickets for the 2026–2027 season are on sale, and the Center is kicking off a year-long celebration marking 30 years as Largo’s home for live performance, arts education and community connection. From family matinees to headline musicals, expanded workshops to neighborhood collaborations, the upcoming season promises something for every neighbor and theatergoer.

Season highlights: bold, varied programming This season’s lineup blends crowd-pleasing productions with fresh, community-centered events. Audiences can expect Broadway-style musicals, contemporary plays, tribute concerts and family-friendly matinees, plus local artist showcases and special “Community Nights” with reduced-price tickets for seniors and youth. Several headliner performances will be paired with post-show Q&As and artist talks, giving ticket-holders a chance to meet the people behind the performances.

For more information call the Box Office at 727-587-6793 or visit their website largoarts.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Park Performing Arts Center