Celebrating 813 with The Candle Pour

The Candle Pour is a proud local business of Hyde Park Village since 2019. The Candle Pour is happy to call Hyde Park Village home because of its genuine commitment to uplifting local businesses. Being part of a community that celebrates small businesses alongside an exciting mix of retailers has made it a meaningful place to grow, connect with customers, and be part of the neighborhood's unique character.

In honor of Tampa's 813 Day, The Candle Pour is offering $8.13 off all 3-wick candles. The promotion is available in-store, online, and applies to both custom and retail 3-wick candles, making it easy for everyone to participate. Viewers should visit Hyde Park Village on August 13 to enjoy the special while supporting a local Tampa business and exploring the Village's other 813 Day offerings.

