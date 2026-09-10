Celebrating 99 Years with St. Pete College

On September 12, St. Pete College will proudly celebrate its fifth annual SPC Day! Nearly a century ago, the residents of St. Petersburg came together to establish St. Petersburg College, creating an affordable higher education option for our region. As Florida’s first two-year institution, SPC has grown into a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation, enriching lives and transforming communities. Today, SPC honors this rich history while looking ahead with hope and excitement for what lies ahead. Students, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends make the college an extraordinary place to learn, grow, and thrive. Together, building an even brighter future for generations to come. By supporting The Titan Fund this SPC Day, you help strengthen our institution and empower the next generation of Titans to achieve their dreams. Let’s celebrate the legacy of SPC and invest in a future full of possibilities!
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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