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Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

We start the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Chef & The Baker | Morning Blend
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In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Tampa chef and Food Network champion Rosana Rivera is sharing the flavors and traditions of her Puerto Rican heritage through food. Rivera, Chef and Co-Founder of Chef & The Baker, became the first Latina chef to defeat Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay with her family's signature beef empanada recipe. This season, Chef & The Baker is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Empanada Series inspired by Latin flavors, traditions and the cultural stories behind one of Rivera's signature dishes. During her visit to Tampa Bay's Morning Blend, Rivera shares the story behind her famous empanadas, cooking tips viewers can recreate at home and how food can help families celebrate and preserve cultural traditions.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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