Celebrating World Photography Day!

Aug. 19 is World Photography Day! Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA), is dedicated to exhibiting important photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture, and has fun activities planned all week. Visit www.FMoPA.org [fmopa.org] or call 813.221.2222 for the schedule, that includes pay-as-you-wish day, Photo Club Happy Hour, a scavenger hunt, and more. FMoPA, one of fewer than 10 museums in the United States dedicated exclusively to photography, enriches the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults. In addition, the museum is home to high-impact community programs such as the Children's Literacy Through Photography program for at-risk children and adult photography classes, workshops, and children's summer camps
