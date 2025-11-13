Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Pies to Sides: Holiday Menu Must-Haves with Celebrity Chef Claire Robinson

Celebrity chef and TV host Claire Robinson shares her secrets for stress-free holiday meals, must-have seasonal dishes, and thoughtful host gift ideas.
Plugra | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Plugra

With the winter holidays around the corner, seasonal entertainment is always top of mind, and that means planning menus and preparing those festive meals.

Celebrity chef and TV host Claire Robinson joins us to share simple tips to elevate this year’s seasonal spread, whether you're hosting or a guest at a holiday get-together.

For more information, visit Plugra.com/Holiday.

