CEO of Health Compass Consulting Shares New Book to Help Cut Healthcare Waste

Donovan Pyle, CEO of Health Compass Consulting, shares how 25% of business healthcare spending is wasted and outlines his "Fixing Healthcare" executive playbook to reclaim those funds without Washington’s help.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mitch Carson PR

For more information, visit HealthCompassConsulting.com or call (800) 709-0515. You can also get the book Fixing Healthcare at FixingHealthcare.com.

