Charlie's Comic Con

Charlie’s TCG Event is coming to Tampa on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Egypt Shrine Center. This affordable, family-friendly event features more than 60 vendors offering Pokémon, sports cards, One Piece, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, collectables and more, along with a cosplay contest, boba truck and small petting zoo. Admission is $3, parking is free, and veterans, first responders and children 12 and under receive free admission. Learn more at www.charliescomiccon.com [charliescomiccon.com].
Charlie’s TCG Event is coming to Tampa on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Egypt Shrine Center. This affordable, family-friendly event features more than 60 vendors offering Pokémon, sports cards, One Piece, Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, collectables and more, along with a cosplay contest, boba truck and small petting zoo. Admission is $3, parking is free, and veterans, first responders and children 12 and under receive free admission. Learn more at www.charliescomiccon.com [charliescomiccon.com].
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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