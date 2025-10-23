Charlotte Reed Shares Top Tips to Keep Pets Safe & Calm This Halloween

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Pet Buzz

As Halloween approaches, Petrendologist Charlotte Reed — author, TV personality, and nationally syndicated radio host of The Pet Buzz — is putting on her cape as Queen Howl’oween to offer advice on keeping pets safe and stress-free during the spookiest night of the year.

Costume Safety

This year’s hottest pet costumes will include Krypto from Superman, Wizard of Oz characters, Lilo & Stitch, and horror icons from Freddy Krueger to Ghost Face. Reed also notes classics like bees, pumpkins, and hot dogs remain popular. Safety tips include measuring your pet before purchase, ensuring they can walk, see, and breathe easily, and avoiding costumes with chewable hardware or decorations. For dogs who dislike dressing up, themed bandanas, leashes, or collars are a great alternative.

Treats for Four-Legged Tricksters

Yes, some pet parents hand out treats for canine visitors. Reed recommends Yummy Bones—individually wrapped, long-lasting chews in flavors like peanut butter, chicken, mint, and bacon—sourced and made in the U.S. These offer a safe way to reward dogs without risking accidental bites.

For more information, visit ShopLP.com.

Seasonal Dangers

With fallen leaves creating ideal tick habitats, Reed urges pet owners to use Tevra Pet’s Naturals Home Spray, made from essential oils to repel fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and other parasites. Safe for pets, bedding, and play areas, it’s non-staining and pH-balanced.

For more information, visit TevraPet.com.

Calming the Chaos

Doorbells, costumes, and constant traffic can stress dogs. Reed suggests creating a retreat away from the door or using Vetality’s Twist & Lick Calming Well Gel. Blended with pheromones, Valerian, L-tryptophan, and melatonin, it takes effect within 15 minutes and lasts up to 24 hours.

For more information, visit Vetality.com.

Event Etiquette & Disease Prevention

Before heading to a Howl’oween parade or contest, make sure pets are healthy, vaccinated, parasite-protected, and have updated IDs or GPS trackers. Carry your own water in a collapsible Loving Pets Water Bowl, and always follow proper waste cleanup etiquette.

For more information, visit LovingPetsProducts.com.

For more pet tips and safety advice, follow Charlotte Reed on social media @ThePetBuzz.