Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay Supports Local Childhood Literacy with $5,000 Donation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay

The push to improve childhood literacy in Tampa Bay just received a big boost thanks to Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay.

Owner and operator of the Tampa Stadium location, Hayley Norman, presented us with a $5,000 donation to our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign — enough to provide 833 brand-new books to local children in need.

The donation is part of a broader effort to address a nationwide literacy crisis, with only 31% of U.S. fourth graders reading at or above a proficient level. Research shows that access to books at home can dramatically improve reading skills and academic success.

In addition to supporting literacy initiatives, Chick-fil-A invests in the community through programs like the Remarkable Futures Scholarship, helping team members pursue higher education.

