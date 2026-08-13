Tampa Bay’s law enforcement community will come together August 29 for the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation’s 11th Annual Gala, recognizing officers and teams for extraordinary acts of courage, compassion and service. For the first time, the Gala is open to the public, giving community members an opportunity to meet the people behind the badge and celebrate local law enforcement heroes.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway joins us to highlight this year’s honorees and discuss the Foundation’s work supporting officer training, education, scholarships, wellness and youth outreach. Since 2020, the Foundation has invested more than $750,000 in programs that strengthen law enforcement and help build safer communities. The Gala will be held Saturday, August 29, at Opal Sol Resort in Clearwater, with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets are available to the public at ChiefsFoundation.org/AnnualGala.