September is Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. It's a time to recognize the children and families facing these diseases, while also looking at how far treatment and care have come.

Over the past three decades, advances in research and medicine have brought new hope to families. The Morning Blend is joined by doctor, Aflac, and one patient about the progress on treatment for this.

To learn more information, visit aflacchildhoodcancer.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Aflac

