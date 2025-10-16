Children’s Home Network SEEDS Program Helps Hillsborough Kids Succeed from Birth to Fifth Grade

The Children's Home Network SEEDS program — which stands for School, Early Education, and Development Support — is dedicated to helping children in Hillsborough County succeed from birth through fifth grade.

Through a combination of educational support, family guidance, and community resources, SEEDS works to ensure that every child is ready for school, promoted at the end of each year, and reading at grade level by third grade.

SEEDS takes a holistic approach to supporting children and their families. In addition to tutoring and educational support, the program connects families with local resources to strengthen the overall learning environment and promote long-term success.

By collaborating with schools, family resource centers, and community organizations, SEEDS ensures that children have the tools they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Families interested in enrolling their children in SEEDS can learn more and apply through ChildrensHomeNetwork.org/SEEDS or by calling (813) 901‑3439. The program emphasizes partnership with families, schools, and the wider community to create a foundation of support that nurtures each child’s potential.

Through SEEDS, Hillsborough County children and families gain access to a comprehensive network of resources, guidance, and opportunities designed to help every child grow, learn, and succeed.