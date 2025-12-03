Christmas Hazards that Pet Parents Overlook

The holidays bring warmth and cheer to our homes, but we know they also introduce unique challenges for our four - legged family members. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, the host of the nationally, syndicated “ The Pet Buzz ” radio show is here to unwrap the secrets to keeping your pets safe and happy while maintaining all the joy of the season!
Featured Products:
Tevra Brands Twist and Lick Calming Formula
vetality.com
Loving Pets Products Soft Jerky Treats
lovingpetsproducts.com
Tevra Brands Stop the Runs. Anti Diarrhea Chewable
TevraBrands.com
Loving Pets Products Le Bol
lovingpetsproducts.com
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Pet Buzz