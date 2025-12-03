Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Christmas Hazards that Pet Parents Overlook

Posted

The holidays bring warmth and cheer to our homes, but we know they also introduce unique challenges for our four - legged family members. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, the host of the nationally, syndicated “ The Pet Buzz ” radio show is here to unwrap the secrets to keeping your pets safe and happy while maintaining all the joy of the season!

Featured Products:

Tevra Brands Twist and Lick Calming Formula  
vetality.com

Loving Pets Products Soft Jerky Treats
lovingpetsproducts.com

Tevra Brands Stop the Runs. Anti Diarrhea Chewable
TevraBrands.com

Loving Pets Products Le Bol
lovingpetsproducts.com

