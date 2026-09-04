Citrus Comeback: What it Means for Farmers and Consumers

Labor Day weekend is a time to celebrate American workers—including the family farmers who grow the food on our tables. From refreshing citrus drinks and colorful marinades to grilled favorites and easy desserts, Florida citrus brings fresh flavor to end-of-summer gatherings while offering consumers a simple way to support U.S. agriculture.

For more information visit FloridaCitrus.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Citrus

