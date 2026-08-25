CITY Furniture is now CITY HOME — your first stop for all things home. We’ve expanded with more categories, solutions and services to make shopping for your home easier than ever.

Labor Day is one of the best times to shop for your home. CITY HOME has savings across furniture, mattresses, TVs, appliances and more, plus Labor Day doorbusters and flexible financing options.

You don’t have to wait weeks to enjoy your new purchase. With fast delivery — including next-day delivery on many items — customers can shop Labor Day weekend and start enjoying their new home upgrades right away

Shop at CITY HOME showrooms in Plant City, Clearwater and Sarasota or visit CITYHOME.com to explore Labor Day offers and shop across all categories.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY HOME

