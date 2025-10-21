City of Largo Hosting Family-Friendly Halloween Events All October Long

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo / Central Park Performing Arts Center

Halloween is just around the corner, and the City of Largo has a number of spine-tingling events for all ages. Enjoy a month filled with family-friendly magic, trick-or-treat trails, and spooky spectacles that will leave you and your family howling with delight.

Haunted Illusions



Friday, October 24 at 8pm

Central Park Performing Arts Center - 105 Central Park Dr

Master illusionist David Caserta brings his jaw-dropping tricks and illusions, as seen on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 50th Anniversary and Shadow Cast



Sunday, October 26 at 7pm

Central Park Performing Arts Center - 105 Central Park Dr

Fans are encouraged to dress up, sing along, and join in the chaos as a shadow cast brings the film to life, live on stage.



Trick or Treat Trail at Largo City Hall



Friday, October 24 at 5:30pm

Ages 5-14

Largo City Hall - 201 Highland Ave

Dress in your Halloween best and trick-or-treat around Largo City Hall. Bags are provided!



Owl-O-Ween



Friday, October 24 at 5:30pm

All ages

McGough Nature Park - 11901 146th St N

Creepy crawly animal shows, a spooky nature trail, candy, and photo-ops are on the agenda.



Pumpkin Carving Workshop



Friday, October 24 at 5pm

All ages

Largo Community Center - 400 Alt Keene Rd

Create a pumpkin masterpiece. One pumpkin, pattern templates, and carving tools are provided per family.



See all City of Largo events at Largo.com/Halloween.