Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

City of Largo Hosting Family-Friendly Halloween Events All October Long

Halloween is just around the corner, and the City of Largo has a number of spine-tingling events for all ages. Enjoy a month filled with family-friendly magic, trick-or-treat trails, and spooky spectacles that will leave you and your family howling with delight.

Haunted Illusions

  • Friday, October 24 at 8pm
  • Central Park Performing Arts Center - 105 Central Park Dr
    • Master illusionist David Caserta brings his jaw-dropping tricks and illusions, as seen on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 50th Anniversary and Shadow Cast

  • Sunday, October 26 at 7pm
  • Central Park Performing Arts Center - 105 Central Park Dr
    • Fans are encouraged to dress up, sing along, and join in the chaos as a shadow cast brings the film to life, live on stage.

Trick or Treat Trail at Largo City Hall

  • Friday, October 24 at 5:30pm
  • Ages 5-14
  • Largo City Hall - 201 Highland Ave
    • Dress in your Halloween best and trick-or-treat around Largo City Hall. Bags are provided!

Owl-O-Ween

  • Friday, October 24 at 5:30pm
  • All ages
  • McGough Nature Park - 11901 146th St N
    • Creepy crawly animal shows, a spooky nature trail, candy, and photo-ops are on the agenda.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

  • Friday, October 24 at 5pm
  • All ages
  • Largo Community Center - 400 Alt Keene Rd
    • Create a pumpkin masterpiece. One pumpkin, pattern templates, and carving tools are provided per family.

See all City of Largo events at Largo.com/Halloween.

