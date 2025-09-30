Clearwater Jazz Holiday Returns to Coachman Park from October 16 - 19

The 46th Clearwater Jazz Holiday is bringing its renowned waterfront celebration back to its roots! It's happening from October 16 - 19 with a familiar, fan-favorite format at Coachman Park’s large green space along the water.

The four-day music festival will feature an exciting 2025 lineup of world-class performers.

Beyond the main event, Clearwater Jazz Holiday maintains a year-round focus on education and outreach, bringing music programs to students, offering mentorship to up-and-coming artists, and fostering live music appreciation across the Tampa Bay area.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ClearwaterJazz.com.