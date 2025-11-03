Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater Sister Cities Hosting International Bazaar to Celebrate Global Connections

Clearwater Sister Cities is hosting an International Bazaar on November 7, celebrating Nagano, Japan, and Ixmiquilpan, Mexico. We're also learning about the organization's exchange program.
Clearwater Sister Cities is hosting an International Bazaar on November 7 from 6 - 8pm on the 400 block of Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

Clearwater Sister Cities President Stephanie Chill shares more about this evening of music, food, crafts, and shopping that will celebrate Clearwater's sister cities of Nagano, Japan, and Ixmiquilpan, Mexico.

At the event, you can also meet local students and host families who have participated in the organization's Young Ambassadors Student Exchange Program, which is open to Tampa Bay middle school students and now accepting applications through January 3, 2026.

Local student Hawthorne Barnes talks about his two-week experience in Japan with the program this past summer.

For more information, visit ClearwaterSisterCities.org.

Clearwater Sister Cities is a nonprofit that promotes cultural understanding, friendship, and global partnership through exchanges with Clearwater’s Sister City, Nagano, Japan.

