813 Day is Tampa's unofficial holiday, and at Hyde Park Village, we're throwing a celebration for it. It's a chance to shine a light on the local businesses that make this community what it is. More than 40% of the shops and restaurants here are locally owned. This day is all about giving something back to the community that built it. 813 is more than an area code, it’s the heartbeat of Tampa.

It’s about neighbors supporting neighbors and celebrating the people who make this city unique. I love walking the Village and seeing familiar faces, it feels like a small town in the middle of a big city and again is what sparked the idea to celebrate the community on 813 day.

To celebrate 813 Day, Coastal Cowgirls Collective is offering $8.13 off all Tampa-embroidered snapbacks. Come celebrate, shop local, and take advantage of one-day-only specials while enjoying everything Hyde Park Village has planned for 813 Day.

You can find them at Hyde Park Village 1602 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL all day on August 13th.

