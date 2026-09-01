Columbia Restaurant Group Brings Back Community Harvest

Support local non-profits just by dining in September at any of the locations of the 1905 Family Of Restaurants. That includes all seven locations of the Columbia Restaurant plus Cha Cha Coconuts, Ulele and Casa Santo Stefano.

Now in the 29th year, the company's month-long Community Harvest donates 5 percent of all diners checks to charities selected by the guests.

Over the last 28 years, this program provided $4.8 million to Florida non-profit organizations. The seven Columbia locations include Ybor City in the historic district of Tampa, St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, historic district of St. Augustine, Sand Key on Clearwater Beach, Central Florida's town of Celebration, the Columbia Cafe on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa at the Tampa Bay History Center and the Columbia Restaurant Cafe at Tampa International Airport. Cha Cha Coconuts also is on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota. Ulele and Casa Santo Stefano are all in Tampa.

For reservations, go to the websites of the participating restaurants

