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CONNETIX: Building STEM Skills Through Play

Connetix is helping improve creativity in children.
Connetix | Morning Blend
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CONNETIX: Building STEM Skills Through Play.

We know building and creating through play is a fun way for kids to develop important STEM skills. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins us with a look at one of her favorite toys for sparking creativity, plus what’s new for families this season.

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.Com [carlyontv.com]
Shop Connetix sets at Target or Target.com [target.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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