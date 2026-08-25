CONNETIX: Building STEM Skills Through Play.

We know building and creating through play is a fun way for kids to develop important STEM skills. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins us with a look at one of her favorite toys for sparking creativity, plus what’s new for families this season.

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.Com [carlyontv.com]

Shop Connetix sets at Target or Target.com [target.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M

