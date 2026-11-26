Happy Thanksgiving! The turkey is about to go in the oven, the side dishes are being prepped... but sometimes we need a little extra inspiration.

Princess Sims is back to give us some last minute ideas for an easy to prepare appetizer, a delicious quiche for tomorrow's breakfast and a festive dessert!

Find out more about Princess's cooking classes and homemade products at PrincessCooks.com and while you're there add promo code TampaBay10 for an extra 10% off`

Cranberry Cream Graham Cracker Trifle

Ingredients

* 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

* ¾ cup sugar

* ½ cup orange juice

* 1 tsp orange zest

* 1 tsp vanilla

* 2 cups heavy whipping cream

* 8 oz cream cheese, softened

* ½ cup powdered sugar

* 1 tsp vanilla

* 1½ cups crushed graham crackers

* 4 tbsp melted butter

* 2 tbsp brown sugar

* Optional: chopped pecans or walnuts

1. Make the cranberry layer

Combine cranberries, sugar, orange juice and zest in a saucepan. Simmer about 10–12 minutes, until the berries burst and the mixture becomes thick and jammy.

Stir in vanilla and cool completely.

2. Make the creamy layer

Beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Whip the heavy cream separately until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the cream-cheese mixture.

3. Make the graham crunch

Mix crushed graham crackers with melted butter and brown sugar.

For an extra-good texture, toast the mixture in a 350°F oven for 7–9 minutes, then cool completely.

4. Layer it

In a trifle bowl or individual cups:

Graham crunch → cream → cranberry → cream → graham crunch → cranberry → whipped cream

Turkey, Onion, Pepper & Tomato Quiche

Ingredients

* 1 refrigerated pie crust

* 1½ cups cooked turkey, chopped

* ½ small onion, diced

* ½ red or green bell pepper, diced

* 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

* 1½ cups shredded cheese — cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss, or a combination

* 6 large eggs

* 1 cup half-and-half or whole milk

* ½ tsp garlic powder

* ½ tsp onion powder

* ½ tsp Italian seasoning

* Salt & black pepper

* 1 tbsp butter or olive oil

* Optional: fresh parsley or chives for garnish

Quick Method

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Sauté the onion and peppers in butter or olive oil for about 3–4 minutes. Add the tomatoes for the final minute.

3. Put the turkey and sautéed vegetables into the pie crust.

4. Sprinkle the cheese over everything.

5. Whisk together the eggs, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.

6. Pour the egg mixture over the filling.

7. Bake 35–45 minutes, until the center is set and the top is lightly golden.

8. Let it rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Antipasto Tortellini Skewers

Ingredients

* Cheese tortellini

* Pepper salami, folded or rolled

* Colossal olives

* Fresh basil

* Cherry tomatoes

* Fresh spinach

* Mozzarella balls

* Balsamic vinegar reduction

* Extra-virgin olive oil

* Italian seasoning

* Black pepper

Assembly

Cook and cool the tortellini, then thread each skewer with:

Cherry tomato → basil → mozzarella ball → tortellini → pepper salami → spinach → colossal olive → mozzarella ball

Balsamic Reduction

Ingredients

* 1 cup balsamic vinegar

Directions

1. Pour the balsamic vinegar into a small saucepan.

2. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Continue cooking until it has reduced by roughly half and coats the back of a spoon.

5. Remove from heat and let it cool. It will thicken as it cools.

6. Transfer to a squeeze bottle for easy drizzling.

For your antipasto skewers: drizzle the cooled reduction over the tortellini, mozzarella, pepper salami, tomatoes, basil, spinach and colossal olives right before serving.

